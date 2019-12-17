Five North Lamar High School seniors will be off to the United States Marine Corps upon graduation, each with similar reasons for committing at least the next four years of their lives to serving their country.
Cameron Clark, Julian Nava, Ycielio Peralta, Conner Kennedy and William Mayes signed commitment papers Monday morning at the high school library.
“These are good kids, and I know they will be good Marines,” Marine Recruiter Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel said before the signing ceremony. “The Marines look for high quality individuals to serve. These young men have shown that quality at school, and that translates into being good Marines.”
Julian Nava said he is carrying on a family tradition as both his parents, Felix and Maria Nava, served in the Marines. The couple attended Monday’s signing, and the father said he is proud of his son’s decision.
“Of course I am proud he has made this decision, but I was proud of him before,” the father said. “I’ve always been proud of my son.”
The oldest sibling in the family, the son said he hopes to set a precedent.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I want to prove myself to my peers and to my family,” Nava said. “I think this is a good choice for this time in my life.”
Cameron Clark said he wants “to do something bigger than myself.”
“I always wanted to be a Marine,” he said. “I think this will be the place to grow; to find myself so that I can help other people.”
Ycielio Peralta said he sees the Marine Corps as a challenge.
“I like the challenge the Marines gives you because nothing is going to be harder in life than the Marines,” Peralta said. “It will let me see what I can do in life, and give me an opportunity that not many other things can do.”
William Mayes said going right into the service after high school will give him the opportunity to decide what he wants to do in life.
“You never know what is going to come after high school, and I don’t want to wait to much farther down the road to decide what I want to do,” he said. “This will give me an opportunity to decide on a career path.”
Conner Kennedy said he looks to the Marines for mental and physical growth, and a way to pay for college.
“I see the Marines as a great way to set myself up for life,” Kennedy said. “I will go in and do this and then I will go to college, have it paid for, and won’t have to worry about getting student loans.
“The Marines will strengthen me mentally and physically and prepare me for whatever life decides to throw at me,” he concluded.
