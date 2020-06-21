COOPER — The Delta County Republican party decided on their three delegates and heard from State Sen. Bob Hall and candidates looking to fill Rep. John Ratcliffe’s seat.
The state over-reacted to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hall told the group Saturday afternoon in the Delta County Civic Center.
“I wish I could tell you we have some answers on where we’re going with this thing we’re in now, but it is truly uncharted waters,” he said. “Your state since March has been run strictly by the governor. There has been nothing the legislature has been involved in.”
He said the only exception to that was in the beginning when the state had reserved medical services to people with the virus.
“I know my phone was ringing off the hook,” he said, with people who couldn’t get their needed surgeries. “We finally got him to relieve that and let people in.”
Right now, he’s focusing on what happens next, the fallout from the coronavirus.
“We’re not seeing the end effect of the slowdown of money. We’ve got Baylor laying off 2,100 people. They’re on the edge of bankruptcy,” Hall said. “Our economy really works when money is flowing really fast. … Everytime that dollar is spent it adds to our gross national product. Right now, people aren’t spending money. Most of the people in this room have spent less in the past five months than they would normally. We haven’t made an adjustment to that.”
With oil being so low and the massive drop in sales taxes gathered, the
legislature and the state would feel it, come budget time next year, he said.
“We are going to have the biggest challenge ever with our budget,” Hall said. “There are going to be tremendous cuts made. And, we’ve put ourselves in the position that education is going to be more expensive than it was last time.”
“One of the tough parts is before we can do the next budget, we have to go back and backfill everything for this time frame that we know we’ve overspent.”
According to Hall, the state is also overreacting to the virus, and that the deaths have not been as predicted. When it began, citizens were told the death rate would be 7%, but it has turned out to be 0.27%, Hall said. The majority of those deaths have been nursing home deaths and hospice deaths.
“I don’t mean this to be cold or cruel, but what it means is that people are dying in March that would have died in June,” Hall said. “People who were already heading in that direction.”
Bob West, T.C. Manning, Bob Worthen, State Sen. Pat Fallon, Travis Ransom, Trace Johannesen, Floyd McLendon and Jason Ross all got up and spoke for three minutes on their candidacy for the now-vacant spot for House District 4 formerly filled by Rep. John Ratcliffe. Donny Wisenbaker, the Hopkins County Chair, is running for the State Republican Election Committee. Rep. Reggie Smith, relayed a message through Delta County Republican Chair Joe Adams, that he has taken sides and is backing Fallon for the District 4 seat.
The Delta County group also chose Adams, West and his wife, Carol, for the three delegate seats at the state Republican convention July 16-18 in Houston. Tressa Overfield was chosen as alternate.
The county Republicans also decided to send two ballot measures for the state platform, both put forth by West, one being that elections for Sheriff should not be partisan elections. The other was a measure meant to halt increasing property tax values by having the county purchase properties at a 20% discount if the landowner disputed the appraised value. His example was if the home was valued at $100,000, the homeowner said it was worth $60,000, then the county could purchase it for $80,000.
“If it was worth what they said it was, then they could only profit,” he said. For the sheriff’s measure, he said that sheriff’s are meant to enforce the law, not create the law, so it didn’t matter what their party was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.