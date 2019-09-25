Honey Grove is hosting its annual Davy Crockett Festival on Saturday in the city square, including activities for young and old.
A tentative schedule of activities includes a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m.; a bike rodeo at 9 a.m.; a watermelon seed spitting contest at 10 a.m.; a cake walk and dunking booth from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a mutt strut at 11 a.m., with registration of dogs before the event.
Zane Dockery Band will perform at 3 p.m. The stage will be in Memorial Park. The performance will be acoustic this year, not loud speaker.
Additional activities include a new Davy Crockett Exhibit, a Bikers Against Child Abuse motorcycle display, The River and KOYN Radio live remotes and vendors with food, jewelry, crafts and honey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.