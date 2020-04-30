The National Beta Club announced that Hayden Stroud has been awarded the $20,000 Beta Club Scholarship. This is the top scholarship awarded to a National Beta Club member. Stroud competed against over 3,200 applicants to win this prestigious award.
Stroud, a senior at Honey Grove High School, plans to attend Texas A&M in College Station to pursue a degree in Pre-Med. Stroud plans to become an orthopedic surgeon. He was recommended for this award by the local Beta Club sponsor, Ruth Ann Jones.
“This outstanding young person represents the true spirit of National Beta, having excelled not only academically, but in leadership and service to school and community as well,” said Bobby Hart, executive director of the National Beta Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.