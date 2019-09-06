Stories come naturally to local author Larry Walker. Now, his creative mind has developed a story that he’s turned into a screenplay that may make its way to the silver screen.
Originally from California, Walker joined the U.S. Marines after graduating high school, and it was while in the armed forces he discovered his love and proclivity for writing.
“I was stationed in Okinawa at the time. I was sitting at a typewriter, and poetry just came to me,” Walker said. “I’d write about whatever came into my head, things I’d seen or heard earlier, stuff like that.”
Poetry quickly became a regular creative outlet for Walker, and he said he worked to find time to write at least once a week.
After several years in the service, he left in 1965 due to medical issues. Upon returning home to California, he found more time to write, and the type of writing he was doing expanded.
“I was still writing poetry, but I also branched out, I guess you could say,” Walker said. “I started even writing articles about the basketball teams and getting them published in The San Diego Evening Tribune.”
He also began writing fiction. The first story he wrote was titled “Pache,” which he said got positive feedback when he showed it to professors at the
local school.
“I got positive feedback, and that gave me the confidence to keep writing,” he said.
Though a native Californian, Walker said he always dreamt of living in Texas, as his family had roots in the Lone Star State. In 1969, Walker got his chance to move to Texas when a friend offered him a roofing job in Powderly, and he jumped at the opportunity. He said it absolutely lived up to his expectations.
“I loved it,” Walker said. “We’d play horseshoes, go fishing, good old country loving. It was everything I wanted to do in Texas.”
Walker continued to expand his writing while here, and he began writing short stories more frequently.
Walker knew his imagination could create wonderful stories, but he wanted to hone his craft. In the early 2000s, he enrolled at Paris Junior College to sharpen his grammar.
Since then, Walker has published three books: “Animal Stories and Tales from the Smokey Mountains” was the first, a collection of short stories he said were fashioned after folktales. After that, he wrote another collection of short stories, titled “Imagine This.”
Walker’s third book, “Kari: The Cosmic Warrior,” was published in 2014 and was the first to not be a collection of shorts.
It was while at the local college, though, that Walker began working on a screenplay. That screenplay has been submitted to major motion picture industry, he said. The working title is “Montezuma’s Eyes” and he said a friend is in talks with film companies to get it produced.
“They’re going to be basing the movie off my screenplay, so it won’t be by me but it’ll say ‘based on a story by Larry Walker,’” he said. “And I’ll be a part of it as a consultant.”
Walker said he expects to hear back from the studio in the coming weeks, and he hopes for the movie to come out some time next year.
On Saturday, Walker will be at Paris Public Library, 326 S Main St., from 2 to 4 p.m. signing copies of his three books and answering any questions people have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.