For years, Habitat for Humanity has worked to combat poverty by building simple and affordable housing for low-income residents. In Lamar County, work on the nonprofit’s next home is expected to begin soon.
“We’ve got the land approved, and we’re almost ready to go,” Lamar County Habitat for Humanity executive director Judy Martin said. “All we’re doing now is waiting on the contractor to clear the area of trees and whatnot, and to lay the foundation.”
Though she said it’s hard to predict when the preliminary work will be completed, Martin said it should take six to seven months to have a finished home once work does begin.
When construction starts, the nonprofit will be looking for volunteers to help build.
“All the construction is done by volunteers, and the people who will be living in the house, of course,” Martin said. “We’re definitely going to need volunteers.”
Volunteers can simply show up on construction days. First-time volunteers will need to fill out paperwork when they go for the first time, though.
“Don’t think, ‘Oh, I don’t know how to build a house, so I won’t volunteer,’” Martin said. “If you want to volunteer, we can find something for you to do.”
In the past, Martin said, volunteers who couldn’t do a lot of manual labor helped by cleaning around the work site, or even by bringing lunch for the other volunteers.
The process to receive a Habitat house is a long one, Martin said. Applications aren’t given to just anyone who asks for one, as the nonprofit likes to determine whether families meet the income requirements before they get a full application.
For the people who do receive a Habitat home, the change can turn their lives around. Such was the case for Tarmecia Smith, who received a Habitat house in November 2018.
Smith said the home has greatly eased her financial situation, as the mortgage she pays now is significantly lower than what she was paying each month in rent at her former home.
Habitat for Humanity helped in more ways than one, though. Smith said the experience was an important one for her children.
“It taught them the value of hard work and volunteerism and giving of yourself,” she said. “I’m really thankful to Habitat for Humanity; I don’t know what I’d do without them”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.