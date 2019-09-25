Operations at the Lamar County Jail are running smoothly an annual inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards determined last week.
An inspector on Thursday visited the jail and did a thorough appraisal of every operating procedure and facet of jail operations, including record keeping, kitchen management and food services, safety and security systems, life safety measures, health services provided and more, Sheriff Scott Cass said.
After analyzing the jail’s operations for roughly six hours, the investigator determined it was performing well in every category and did not find any deficiencies.
Detention Lt. Sherry Jacobs said the investigation does not give numerical scores, but rather any deficiencies are highlighted and the jail would be given 30 days to correct the issue.
“They want you to do well, so they give you 30 days to correct any problems if they find any,” she said. “If, after 30 days, the problems aren’t fixed, I imagine there’d be additional penalties, but we don’t need to worry about that. The investigator looked at us and determined that we were meeting all those criteria.”
One of the areas the investigator looks at is the record keeping, which Jacobs said is extensive.
“When an inmate is brought in, we classify them by criminal history to see if a person is violent and needs to be kept separate, and we need to reclassify every 90 days and keep records on all classifications,” she said. “We need to keep detailed medical records, records for rec time, extra records for certain inmates if they’re suicidal or anything like that. We need to keep our records totally up-to-date, which we do.”
Life safety includes things such as fire drill procedures and preventative measures to reduce the risk of fires or other accidents at the detention center.
Jacobs said the annual inspections are important, as they ensure the inmates and detention center staff are as safe as possible.
“I love Jail Standards,” Jacobs said. “Without the inspections, there might be some things that fall by the wayside without you noticing it. I wish we could have inspections twice a year, to be honest. I just think they’re a great thing for us.”
Cass attributed the clean report to the professionalism of his staff, as well as the strong relationship with the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, the other area law enforcement agencies and the District and County Attorney’s Offices.
“I want the citizens to know that their Lamar County Jail is safe and secure,” Cass said. “It is clean and being maintained in good working order. It is further important to add that the cooperative efforts … are vital, as the sheriff’s office strives daily to operate the jail efficiently and professionally.”
