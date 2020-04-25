A 9,000-square-foot restaurant with a seating capacity of more than 300 is scheduled to open in Paris soon, but it first needs investors to the tune of about $200,000 or more.
High Cotton Kitchen, the dream of longtime Paris residents Richard and Regina Lee, will feature a family atmosphere with the owners’ take on Southern comfort food prepared from scratch.
Located at 1260 Clarksville St., the interior trim comes from a house built in the 1860s punctuated with vintage and reproduction metal and print advertising signage with antiques and hundreds of vintage framed vegetable and fruit crate labels and black and white photographs from the late 1800s through the 1960s.
Outside dining will be available on a large front porch, side deck and back deck. A large back yard where patrons can enjoy cornhole, horseshoes and outdoor ping pong inside privacy fencing, dividing the area from the parking lot.
For the past two years, the owners have been testing menu items by serving folks in their home.
“We estimate around 100 different people have sampled a good bit of our menu,” Lee said. “We will offer classic Southern comfort food from scratch using only the finest, freshest meats and vegetables than can be found with locally sourced farm to table as much as possible.”
Offerings are to include everything from burgers to chicken fried steak to smoked chicken thigh sandwiches to southern lemon chicken; and from specially grilled steaks to smoked salmon and panko crusted white fish served on a bed of dirty rice, plain or fancy, Lee said.
Hand smoked salmon croquettes will be a specialty along with stuffed pork chops, smoked pork roast and pulled pork sandwiches. A daily selection of 12 vegetable options will include bacon wrapped green beans. Featured desserts will include key lime pie, best of class bread pudding, chocolate cream pie, mason jar banana pudding served warm along with a tunnel of fudge cake.
“We will offer craft fountain sodas made with pure cane sugar and no artificial colors or flavors,“ Lee said. “Everything will be a great value with nice sized portions and moderate prices, which means guests will never leave hungry.”
