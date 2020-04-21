Federal financial assistance and an extended ban on processing evictions have bought Texas renters who’ve lost their income more time to figure out how to make ends meet.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an extension to the statewide ban on residential evictions due to Covid-19, meaning struggling tenants have a few more weeks to find a way to pay rent. Originally slated to end last Sunday, the ban has been extended until the end of the month as more than 1 million Texans have filed for unemployment because of coronavirus-related job losses. Those seeking unemployment benefits have had a difficult time contacting the Texas Workforce Commission as offices remain closed and call centers have been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of callers.
Despite the troubles, Paris Housing Authority executive director Sally Ruthart said she hasn’t seen a spike in calls from renters fearing eviction in the Lamar County area. She said this may be in part to the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package. Single adults who make less than $75,000 a year are eligible for $1,200 and couples who file jointly are eligible for $2,400, with an additional $500 per child.
“I haven’t heard a lot of reports about people not being able to pay their rent,” Ruthart said. “We’ve actually had three or four (tenants) at the Housing Authority that have been able to pay since they got their stimulus check, and they have paid a couple months in advance.”
To his surprise, Jim Bell of Nathan Bell Realtors found himself in a similar position as Ruthart, even with the ban’s extension.
“We’re not sure exactly why but we’ve had more tenants pay in advance than in the past,” Bell said. “(There’s been) a substantial increase in the number of people who’ve prepaid rents. We’ve not had to evict anyone in the rental market and don’t anticipate having to evict anyone.”
Covid-19 has had a “surprisingly minimum impact,” local licensed real estate agent Quinten Bell said.
“We have 463 units and we are over 90% occupied. Out of 39 delinquencies, which is from a mixture of things, only 12 have notified us about being delinquent due to Covid. Some of them were businesses who were impacted,” he said. “We are a member of the Texas Association of Renters so will be utilizing their form for tenants to get back on their regular payment schedule. If things do get worse, there might be talks into eliminating rent. So far, that is not happening.”
Ruthart said because of what she’s seen so far, she doesn’t expect higher than usual eviction numbers among tenants living in the 234 units that the Paris Housing Authority manages.
“On an average, there are probably two or three evictions each month within the Housing Authority,” she said.
Unless the state Supreme Court extends the temporary eviction ban again, changes could be on the horizon once the April 30 deadline rolls around. Ruthart said the Housing Authority doesn’t offer emergency housing, so the best bet for tenants who lose their unit would be to get on the waitlist for a permanent residence with the Housing Authority. However, the waitlist is particularly long for those looking for a one bedroom unit.
“The two bedroom waiting list is completely empty, the three bedroom list has five, but the one bedroom list has around 60 people because we don’t have many of those units,” Ruthart said.
If waiting for a new unit isn’t an option, she suggests turning to the New Hope Center shelter in Paris for temporary housing. The shelter offers transitional housing for Lamar County residents who are experiencing homelessness.
For those who may be struggling financially and are renting through private landlords, Ruthart echoed advice given by Bell.
“Have a conversation with your landlord,” she said. “Explain to them what’s going on, and they’re normally going to work with you. They don’t want evictions either.”
Paris News assistant managing editor Jennifer Bussey contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.