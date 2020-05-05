Scouts in the area may not have been exactly prepared for the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn’t taken them long to adapt.
Boy Scouts of America troops have turned to virtual meetings to continue work toward merit badges and to continue the interaction by which most all youth thrive.
Like so many organizations and businesses across the nation, Scouts have had to get creative. But for Scouts, adapting is almost second nature because they are taught early on to help others and to be brave while facing difficult situations.
“When in-person meetings were suspended because of Covid-19, the question for us became, ‘what now; how would we continue at our best with the personal element removed?’” Troop 2 assistant scoutmaster Grant Taylor said.
Zoom became the answer as the troop now uses the platform to conduct its weekly meetings and to work on merit badges. Seemingly appropriate for trying times, Taylor said members began work on a Communication badge.
“The boys are learning to better communicate through active listening, social media, public speaking on Zoom and even writing a small snippet for a local newspaper,” Taylor said. “At this week’s meeting, some of our Scouts gave a five-minute speech as part of the merit badge requirement.”
Tenderfoot Scout Carsten Kessel, 12, talked about work on the Communication badge.
“Mr. (Kevin) Dawson presented how to get the badge with a slide show,” the Stone Middle School student said. “The first thing we had to do was write a five-minute speech and find a creative way, by pictures, to describe ourselves. I’m glad we have a way to keep doing more fun merit badges.”
While his friends presented speeches at a virtual meeting, First Class Scout Dakota Berquist, 13, used Zoom to tune in to a Paris City Council meeting, another requirement for the Communications badge.
“I learned what our city was doing to address current issues, and what steps they are taking to keep citizens safe and in preventing the spread of Covid-19,” the Trinity Christian Academy seventh-grade student said. “It was interesting to see how the council came together virtually to conduct their business and listen to everyone’s thoughts, concerns and ideas on how to handle matters.”
Senior Patrol Leader Wesley Crites, 16, talked in general about virtual meetings.
“It has been fantastic seeing what we can do despite not being able to meet in person,” the North Lamar High School junior said. “I love being able to meet together and continue growing the everlasting camaraderie that has been built within all of us throughout our numerous adventures together. Although not being able to meet in person, our troop is still moving along efficiently, and enjoying every moment of uncharted waters.”
