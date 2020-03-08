Women gathered from all over the region to worship at Canaanland Church of God Pursuit Women’s Conference Friday and Saturday night.
“We are spreading the love of Jesus. We want to see freedom and unity in our community. We just want to see everybody come together and be a family of God,” said Lela Kelley, event director at the church and one of the organizers for the event.
The conference was led by the Canaanland Praise Team with guest speakers Ramona Hill, an evangelist who has about 30 years of experience, on the first day, and Teri Hines, a pastor at New Life Worship Center in Paris, on the second. Prizes were given away at a raffle and a pageant was held on the second day.
This was the third year Canannland hosted the conference and it saw their biggest turnout with women coming from Texarkana, Dallas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Grand Saline and Paris.
“The first year we had about fifty,” Kelley said. “Last year we had about 75. This year, we have probably 150 or more coming, and it’s progressively growing.”
In order to attend the conference, attendees paid a $30 charge at the door or purchase early bird tickets. However, the event was open to anyone who wished to attend.
“We don’t turn anyone away. If anybody wants to come, they can come. They can tell us, ‘hey, I can’t afford it,’ and we’ll just say, ‘that’s okay. It doesn’t matter. Come on in,’” Kelley said.
Judy Hann, an attendee whose daughter spoke at the conference, said, “a lot of the messages will bring things out of the ladies to let go and just be happier in their relationship with God.”
“That’s what we are here to do: lift him up, get set free, and get rid of all that junk and stuff that the enemy puts on us,” Kelley said. “So, we come together. We are gonna have fun, we’re going to laugh, we’re going to cry, we’re going to get touched, we’re going to hear the word of God; what’s better?”
Information about the event was spread through Facebook and word-of-mouth.
Before the event started, attendees were able to purchase merchandise from local and out-of-state vendors stationed outside the chapel.
Katelyn Kinslow, a Paris resident, sold repurposed shirts, hats and bracelets alongside her grandmother’s homemade children and adult aprons. This is her second year attending the conference.
“I think it’s important to be in the community, and for all of the churches to come together,” Kinslow said. “As women, we spend so much time taking care of other people as mothers and wives, so it’s important for us to take time for ourselves and really feed our spirit. So I think coming together as women we strengthen each other in the Lord.”
Other vendors included Sandy Ellis from Oklahoma, who sold American made Color Street nail polish, Lalonna West from Paris, a public speaker promoting her “Now or Never” brand, and Sandra Robinson from Arkansas, who sold her handcrafted journals and leather cuffs.
“It’s important to come to this event because it’s an opportunity for you to open your eyes, hear the word of God and to let that be a blessing to your life,” West said.
Vendors also paid a charge for the whole weekend that covers the conference and lunch. Since space was limited, the first six or seven to sign up were given the spots.
