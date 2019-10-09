PLANO — Two Oklahoma motorcyclists involved in a wreck Saturday on Highway 271 North are in recovery following surgery, a family member said Tuesday.
The 45-year-old woman was released from the hospital following a successful surgery, the family member said. The 43-year-old man underwent additional surgery Tuesday and is now recovering. Neither of the patients’ names have been released.
The wreck, which occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday, sent both riders to the hospital with severe head trauma, according to Powderly Volunteer Fire Department Chief Roger Brussell. They were airlifted to Medical City Plano. The wreck occurred when the motorcycle hit the back of a pickup truck, Brussell said. Neither of the riders were wearing helmets at the time.
The accident occurred during the Paris Harley-Davidson record-breaking motorcycle parade, but did not take place along the main route of the parade.
Powderly and Chicota Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the wreck, along with Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, Department of Public Safety, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Paris police.
