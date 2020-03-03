Negotiations with Grayson Path, of Nebraska City, Neb., are in the final stages, and the newly named Paris city manager is expected to be on the job within the next two months, according to Mayor Steve Clifford.
Paris City Council met behind closed doors for about 45 minutes at a Feb. 24 meeting to discuss his contract and are to meet again at Monday’s regular meeting, also expected to be private, Clifford said.
“He sent us some requests, which we discussed last Monday night,” Clifford said after a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Monday afternoon at City Hall. “We added some things to the proposed contract, and he has sent us a reply, which we will discuss.”
The mayor said once Path signs a contract, the city will give him 30 days to wrap things up in Nebraska and another few weeks for him to relocate to Paris.
“He should be on the job within the next couple of months,” Clifford said.
Path has been the city manager in Nebraska City from June 2015 to present. He previously worked in Kansas for several years. He has a family with two young children, Clifford said in early February.
“We had three excellent candidates; it was a difficult decision. Each one brought his own benefits and advantages,” Clifford said. “We were all very excited about Mr. Path.”
Clifford said he contacted Path immediately following a Feb. 10 meeting to notify him of the offer. A total rewards package includes a base salary in the mid to high $100,000 range, plus customary fringe benefits including health and life insurance, a retirement program, vehicle allowance and relocation assistance.
Path was one of three final all-male candidates for the position, after City Council narrowed its search to a final four and one candidate withdrew. The city received 30 applications total, officials said previously. Search firm Baker Tilly weeded out 16 of those applications as “not the best qualified” based on the criteria given by City Council. The remaining 14 faced further review, interim city manager and finance director Gene Anderson said.
Anderson was appointed interim manager upon the Aug. 19, 2019, resignation of former city manager John Godwin, who came under fire for a management style described by Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal as being based on fear. The council selected Baker Tilly to manage the search on Sept. 30 after several firms gave earlier presentations.
Godwin resigned his position only a week after he was suspended with pay. He had held the position for seven years.
Councilors spoke in phone conversations with The Paris News at the time of Godwin’s resignation, giving some insight to concerns that led to a 4-2 vote to suspend him. Clifford said he believed the council acted in the best interest of the city, and he was pleased the council and Godwin reached an agreement without the need for a public hearing.
Godwin was set to receive more than $116,000 after resigning, according to a separation agreement released in September by city attorney Stephanie Harris.
He received a lump sum payment of $26,307.83 for unused vacation pay minus payroll deductions and will receive $3,705.18 in six monthly payments of $617.53 for health insurance. He also was set to receive $86,308.56 in continued monthly salary payments of $14,384.76.
In return, Godwin was to serve as a home-based consultant when called upon. The agreement included a covenant against bringing litigation against the city for actions taken prior to his resignation, as well as an agreement to cooperate in the defense of any lawsuits brought against the city on or before the date of his resignation. Godwin also waived his rights to employment claims prior to Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.