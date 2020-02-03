Retired pastor J. L. Snowton reminded members of the responsibility Paris Ministerial Alliance had in the early days of school integration at a meeting Saturday focused on uniting churches in support of Lamar County youth.
“Ministers observed in the classrooms at the different schools to see how our children were being treated, and then gave a report on Sunday
morning,” Snowton said. “Back in the ’70s, most folks went to church, and if they wanted to know anything, they came to church.”
Snowton said he had nothing but positive reports about schools in Paris because “children were learning and teachers were teaching.”
“Children were taught in school and lived in a community that loved them and cared about them,” Snowton said. “We need that kind of community today working together. In our homes we need a lot of prayer and God’s grace. We need to teach our children how to love God and to love their fellow man. Love is better felt than talked about.
“You can tell me about love all you can, but you have to show that love. Saying it is one thing, but showing it is another.”
The senior minister’s message came at a Paris Ministerial Alliance meeting at Evangelist Temple Church, 781 W. Henderson. Speakers included Paris High School Director of Career and Technical Education Caleb Tindel, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce president Paul Allen and Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones.
“Schools are not perfect but we have good people working for us,” Jones said, speaking about Lamar County schools in general. “Parents have a choice in school districts, and as superintendents we come together to do what is best for every child in this town.”
About how churches can support schools, Jones suggested praying for an individual campus, supporting teachers and mentoring students.
“Whatever it is, we can use the help,” Jones said.
“We as pastors and churches would like to do more to help our youth,” said Kimmie Snowton, senior pastor at Evangelist Temple Church, newly elected president of the Paris Ministerial Alliance and a Paris HIgh
School teacher.
“Paris ISD uses a slogan, ‘Stronger Together.’ We could be stronger together if we as the people of God would come together in a common cause — our kids and this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.