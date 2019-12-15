Fundraising totals are in, and the 2020 Lamar County United Fund drive has exceeded its $500,000 goal by more than $100,000.
“We are so incredibly grateful to this wonderful community that is so generous,” executive director Jenny Wilson said of the $604,066 pledged. “On behalf of our board of directors, I want to thank all of our volunteers, our donors and the companies that run workplace deduction campaigns.
Wilson hinted at a Nov. 8 report meeting she expected the outcome when the drive was at 94% of goal with $468,563 pledged.
“There is no way we are not going to hit this goal,” Wilson said then, explaining several campaign drives not yet reporting included Kimberly-Clark, Huhtamaki and Blossom Machine with totals from Turner Industries and North Lamar ISD not yet complete.
The United Way of Lamar County will now open up a second round of
funding for its 25 partner agencies.
“Because we have more funds than anticipated, we have reinstated our Emerging Needs Grant application, open to current 2020 partner agencies only,” Wilson said. “Our mission is to invest in our community and to make an impact with our donor dollars through our work and that of our partner agencies.
Earlier, CitySquare Paris decided not to accept its grant funding, and the money was reallocated through an application process to Meals on Wheels, CASA for Kids, the Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club, with each receiving $1,000, she said.
Due to low overhead, Wilson said United Way does not spend donor dollars on capital improvements or capital expenses.
“We want the money we raise to fund programs and services that help those who need it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.