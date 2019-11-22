Each year, hundreds of Lamar County residents find themselves without a home and often struggling to find the means to get one. For them, the New Hope Center of Paris is there to help.
The New Hope Center is a faith-based transitional shelter for the homeless of Lamar County. But it’s also much more. On Thursday, the shelter opened its doors to the public for its annual open house, giving people a chance to see all the work that goes on at the New Hope Center.
“First and foremost, we’re a place for people to sleep,” executive director Tanteta Scott said. “A place for them to lay their head, a place to be warm. But we really do a lot more than that.”
There are a myriad of ways the New Hope Center assists residents, Scott said. These include helping residents attain their GED, helping prepare for job interviews, offering financial literacy classes and more.
The shelter also offers Overcomers, a 90-day religious program offered to residents. This year, the shelter went from offering one class per day to offering two, Scott said.
“It’s a faith-based recovery and support program,” Scott said. “It’s for anything that binds you that you need to work through, and you work through that with scripture and through your relationship with God.”
The classes are only available to people staying at the shelter, Scott said. However, if a person at the shelter finds housing while taking one of the programs, they can continue to attend the class and finish the program.
The shelter has seen higher-than-average use this year, Scott said. Currently, it’s housing 27 people.
“We have (stayed at about that level) this year,” Scott said. “Last year, the number of nights of people residing and sleeping here was 7,902. Already, before the first of November this year, we were over 10,000.”
Scott isn’t sure what the root cause of the increased usage is. The shelter has been talking to residents about what led to their homelessness, and they’ve found the three most common causes are eviction, family conflict and incarceration, Scott said.
‘“Homelessness is not a simple answer,” she said. “It is not one thing that you can pin it on.”
New Hope Center Board Vice President Cheryl Perry said the shelter is important because it’s the only one in the community.
“I think the center is absolutely vital,” Perry said. “It’s really helping people get back on their feet, and it gives them a place to stay until they can find a place of their own.”
An important piece of the center’s operations is the thrift store, located next to the shelter.
New Hope Center residents are able to use vouchers to purchase a wide range of items at the thrift store. But what many people don’t know, Scott said, is the store is also open to the public. Anyone can shop at the New Hope Center Thrift Store, with proceeds going directly to improving the shelter or purchasing more items for the store.
Similarly, the organization accepts donations that will either be used in the shelter or be sold at the thrift shop. Donations can be made at the shelter.
“If someone donates something to the thrift store but we have a need for it at the shelter, we’ll use it at the shelter,” Scott said. “We want everything to find the best use possible.”
Scott said the shelter is always looking for volunteers to help in various ways, and people can volunteer by calling the shelter at 903-783-0353.
The New Hope Center also has its annual Outrun Homelessness 5K on Saturday at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 8. The cost to register is $30 for adults, $10 for students and is free for children 10 and under. The money raised will go to operational costs at the shelter, Scott said.
