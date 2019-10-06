SOPER, Okla. — May 31, 2007, is a date that will always stand out for Shelly Moffatt. That’s the day a routine visit to her doctor turned into a battle to save her life.
She was at the doctor’s office for a mammogram — a procedure she had “avoided” for about four years. Although it was not an enjoyable experience, Moffatt understood the need to have a breast cancer screening done. Previously, she had undergone the procedure and everything was fine. This time was different.
“The doctor found results that he felt needed further investigation,” she said.
Moffatt was surprised. After all, she had not been noticeably tired and \had not felt any pain or discomfort — nothing that could be construed as symptoms of a larger problem.
Her next step in the medical process was a needle biopsy, followed by a waiting game.
As Moffatt waited for the call that would inform her of her test results, she had plenty of time to ponder the question, “Why me?” When her phone finally rang, she was with her children at a 4-H district horse show in Ardmore.
“You see I knew that I was where I needed to be, where God had put me, doing what he wanted me to do,” she recalled recently while standing alongside her registered palomino quarter horse nicknamed DJ at her ranch in Soper.
In addition to learning she had tested positive for cancer — left breast papillary carcinoma, Moffatt was told she was being referred to OU Physicians in Oklahoma City. Because it was determined she had stage 3B breast cancer, treatment was to begin as soon as possible.
Moffatt had one round of adriamycin before port placement June 29, 2007. She also underwent a chemotherapy regimen, which included adriamycin and herceptin, from June 25 that year to Oct. 10, 2008.
“During this time the normal chemo stuff happened,” Moffatt said. “My hair fell out, I lost my eyelashes and brows, felt like crud. But through it all, God is faithful.”
She described her hair falling out in clumps on Day 17 after beginning chemo. Moffat’s daughter led her outdoors, where she used horse clippers to shear off the rest of her mom’s hair.
Three months after learning she had breast cancer, Moffatt had a lumpectomy with axillary dissection, including sentinel nodes.
Less than two months later, she underwent a left completion modified radical mastectomy and a right total mastectomy and port removal.
She began the process of breast reconstruction in February 2009 and went through seven surgeries within a three-year period.
Federal protections
Regarding breast reconstruction or modified reconstruction, Moffatt noted a law that protects women in certain instances who have undergone a mastectomy.
The Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act of 1998 is a federal law that provides protections to patients who choose to have breast reconstruction in connection with a mastectomy.
In cases where the law applies, a patient who is receiving insurance benefits for a mastectomy is also entitled to have coverage for breast reconstruction. The law applies to both group health plans provided by employers and individual health policies not based on employment, according to the information online at cms.gov.
Genetic testing
In addition to breast reconstruction, Moffatt had a BRCA test done to determine whether she carries a mutated gene that could be inherited by her children, putting them at greater risk of getting breast cancer.
“My mother was a breast cancer survivor, a two-time breast cancer survivor,” Moffatt said.
Out of concern for her own children’s health, Moffatt asked them if they wanted her to get a BRCA test — a blood test that uses DNA analysis to identify harmful mutations in either one of the two breast cancer susceptibility genes — BRCA 1 or BRCA 2. her children wanted her to do the test, which came back negative.
Life lesson
Regarding her overall experience with cancer, Moffatt offered the following life lesson.
“Life gets in the way, and we think whatever it is we are doing is so important,” Moffatt said. “I guess what I want people to know is that it is important to take care of the body we have been blessed with, and that God has a plan for us. Don’t avoid those routine visits.”
Looking back, she said, “I probably could have caught that a lot sooner.”
“We may or may not always understand the plan, but God is faithful to see us through it. … God has a plan,” she added.
These days, Moffatt is living out a dream she longed for while fighting to overcome cancer.
“Watching my grandchildren grow up,” she said.
She also enjoys teaching — especially junior high students, which is an age of transition and often viewed as difficult. Moffatt doesn’t see it that way.
“They are pretty good kids at that age,” she said.
In her spare time, she has also helped children learn how to swim and ride horses.
Living life on a cattle ranch she shares with her husband, Rex, and working with her quarter horses is also a dream come true.
The Moffatts have three children, James Moffatt, Chris Koym and Candi Bailey. Their grandchildren are Hunter Daniel, Chandler and Coby Moffatt; and Alex and Michael Koym.
