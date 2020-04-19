DETROIT — City Council is giving a Burleson man and his renter 30 days to remove trash dumped along Highway 82 before imposing fines.
The action was discussed during the council’s monthly meeting, during which councilors learned Detroit resident Johnny Stature Jr. reached out to City Hall after the letter was sent to say he is the property renter and he plans to burn and move the debris as soon as the weather permits.
“Mr. Stature indicated that he rented the property from Mr. Washington, who had seen the debris recently and agreed that weather had caused a delay in the cleanup. The 30-day window expires on April 20, 2020,” meeting minutes state.
The trash consists of old camper shells and mattresses, and it was located in front of Heritage Bank. The council has been trying to solve this issue for about a month.
“We have ordinances in town about trash, about dilapidated buildings and things like that. But, it’s just been so long since we’ve had to deal with any of them that are having to go back through all of the steps,” city secretary Tami Nix said.
That particular trash pile has been a major concern for city officials, who said it’s one of the first “landmarks” visitors to the city will see.
“The problem is, it’s the first thing you see when you come into town. Instead of seeing the bank, now you see a big pile of junk across the street,” Councilor Brandon Brown said.
The property where the dumping has occurred is unoccupied.
“There’s a little building on it, but no one lives there. It’s just vacant land right on the side of the highway, right as you come into town,” Nix said.
The council has turned to the Texas Department of Transportation to help solve the issue.
