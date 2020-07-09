The Lamar County Historical Commission received the Distinguished Service Award for its preservation work in Lamar County.
“This annual award affirms Lamar CHC appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities,” the award states.
The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Suzy Harper, the chair of the Lamar County Historical Commission, and Marvin Gorley, the organization’s marker chair, by the Lamar County Commissioners on Monday.
“I’m proud of them and everything they do. They work really hard,” Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said.
Preservation of history is vital to understanding the past, for which the Texas Historical Commission understands well.
“The THC could not save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas without county historical commissions,” Mark Wolfe, THC executive director, said. “The DSA honors these vital partners that preserve our state’s history every day, and Lamar County CHC is a deserving recipient for its local leadership and efforts.”
Out of the 185 County Historical Commission annual reports received by the THC, only 79 were given the distinguished award.
