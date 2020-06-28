CLARKSVILLE — The City of Clarksville’s water system is operating with one less well after a lightning strike took one Washington Street well out of commission.
The lightning strike took place May 22, city utilities director Matt McAdoo said. The strike bypassed the variable frequency drive on the well, which acts as a surge protector, he said.
Though the city has had to wait to see the well put back online, it won’t have to wait much longer. McAdoo said work is expected to begin on the well in the coming week, and it should be back up and running by the start of July. Work is expected to cost upwards of $50,000.
“We’re waiting on parts to come in right now,” he said. “That should be done in a week or so.”
Though the city has been operating with one fewer well in recent weeks, McAdoo said it hasn’t affected water service to any city residents.
“The other wells need to work a little harder, but it’s not affecting the way the water goes to our residents,” he said. “The well pumps to the ground storage, and water goes from there to the water towers, but this doesn’t mean there’s been adverse effects for the people.”
The city is also in the early stages of adding a new well, to be located just north of Highway 37, McAdoo said. When built, it will be the sixth well servicing Clarksville. McAdoo did not have a specific timeframe for when it should be finished, but estimated it to be by the end of the year.
“I’m excited to get the well rehabbed and provide the city with the best water quality we can provide,” he said.
