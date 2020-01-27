COOPER — Over coffee and cookies, four people made the case for their candidacy Saturday in the upcoming elections.
Brenda Davis, State Board of Education candidate for place 9; Russell Foster, Texas House candidate for district 4; Gary Thomas, Texas House district 62 candidate; and Bill Brannon for Texas House of Representatives District 2, all Democratic candidates.
Davis, a retired teacher, said that her experience taught her that “kids are kids, wherever they are.”
“But what I also learned was that the opportunities are not the same,” she said. “Bigger schools have access to things that rural schools do not. My platform is to give rural students and rural schools a voice in Austin.
“I think rural schools are getting the short end of the deal.”
By 2024, all state testing is expected to move to computers, Davis said.
“We don’t have the infrastructure for 500 students in school to take the STAAR test on computers,” she said. “Bigger school districts like Frisco shut down for four hours last year for the STAAR Test. We don’t have it.”
She said while the legislature is in charge of the infrastructure, what the state board can do is adjust the curriculum, so it is easier for rural schools.
During her speech, Davis noted that the state board decided who gets a charter school designation.
“I think charter schools are taking us a big step backwards. When you are doing a school that requires your child to pay to go to school and then you expect tax money from the state to run that school, there is something seriously wrong with that,” she said, adding that charter schools aren’t required to hire certified educators. “If they want to hire a guy that ran a McDonald’s, they can have him come in and teach management.”
The next speaker, Thomas, introduced himself and said he was running because “we’ve got some serious problems.”
“The most serious is the deliberate unfunding of rural health care that has resulted in the closing of 17 rural hospitals in East Texas, and the inability of rural people to find health care,” he said.
Originally from southeast Oklahoma, Thomas said he moved to Texas in ’74. He has held a variety of jobs, including working for the government overseas deactivating nuclear weapons, and 25 years ago he got his degree in radiology and ultrasound technology.
“I’ve got a lot of tools in my toolbelt,” he said. “Over the past 25 years, I have seen people that are dying because they can’t get in to see the nephrologist. … A lot of my friends are Republicans, but when you see the things that we see, we see the poverty is just under the surface, it’s just right there.
“We had a lady come in, and we were working on her daughter, and she was like, ‘I just can’t afford this.’ This motivated me to study this terrible, deliberate defunding of health care.”
He said Texas should take the Medicaid expansion.
“It’s our tax money, we pay into it,” Thomas said. “The smart states take it, it’s like a tax rebate. We turned it down, and it goes to other states.”
The next speaker, Russell Foster, told the group he was born and raised in Sherman, and he wanted to work on getting better healthcare for the people in Northeast Texas. Foster has a rare genetic lung disease, one that requires him to have medicine that costs $15,000 per month and weekly infusions at $300 each.
“That is outrageous for anybody,” he said. “That’s what jumped me into it. For four years now, I have been so scared for my healthcare. The GOP is trying to take away so many things with our healthcare. I know we need to change it.”
He said the country needed to make it so people aren’t scrounging for insulin or dying for lack of treatment.
“That is costing us lives,” Foster said.
Beau Brannon, who is going up against incumbent Rep. Dan Foster, has plenty of experience in the political arena. Brannon has worked with former elected officials Max Sandlin, Jim Chapman and Mark Holman.
“My candidacy is the result of a failed recruiting effort,” he said “Unfortunately I could not find anyone to take my $750 campaign contribution for the filing fee, so here I am. And I couldn’t let the current representative stand.”
He said when the state passed the Children’s Health Insurance Program, it was a “near-unanimous vote.”
“If you put Barack Obama’s name on that legislation, and ran it back to the House, there is a real good chance it would not pass.”
He told the listeners that there would be no way to fix property taxes until that state takes away the uniformity clause for appraisal districts.
“It allows someone who has a 25-story building in downtown Dallas to compare that somehow to a 10-story building in Amarillo,” Brannon said. “You can’t do that with your house. It’s pretty easy for the appraisal district to figure out how much your house is worth. Someone across the street just sold one recently, but the sales on these buildings are never disclosed.”
He said that’s not going to sit well with the real estate lobby.
“We need people who will go to the Legislature and congress, … who will look at the substance before they look at the source,” Brannon said.
And, he said not taking the medicaid expansion would have been political suicide two decades ago.
“You know, you would have literally gotten thrown out of office 15 years ago for turning down 100 billion of federal money,” he said.
He said for people, and candidates, who claim to be Christians, they need to remember what the Bible said.
“Love thy God with thy whole heart and whole mind, and treat thy neighbor as thyself,” Brannon said. “Republicans need to remember that second one.”
