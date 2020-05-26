Not long after starting work for the day, Greg Wilson sighs over the phone.
“I’m very, very concerned,” he said.
President of Lamar National Bank, Wilson was on the frontlines of rolling out the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans to help businesses stay afloat and retain employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. But now he’s on the other end of it: It’s coming time for his customers to ask for loan forgiveness.
“This (program) was originally basically put out there as a grant,” Wilson said. “However, (the SBA) used a loan through a bank as a mechanism to gather information and make sure that business owners just didn’t take the money and then lay off all their employees. Otherwise, if they laid off all the employees, then they had to pay that money back as a federal loan… But the rollout of the application process was a mess, so we have been very concerned about the forgiveness mechanism.”
The initial forgiveness application was released May 18, and Wilson said customers have been calling Lamar National with many questions about the process. The application is due eight weeks after a PPP loan was received, and since it hasn’t been eight weeks since the first loans were given out, customers still have time. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t confusion on both ends.
“We’ve gotten no guidance,” Wilson said. “We did well over 300 loans and basically all of those customers are calling us on a daily basis wanting us to give them instructions about forgiveness, and every day we’re answering a gazillion phone calls to say, ‘We don’t know. We don’t have that information yet.’”
Not only are local banks waiting on guidance, there are also worries that the forgiveness application process could be subject to change. The rollout of the loan application process was rocky, and Carl Cecil, president of Liberty National Bank, said he expects there will be some bumps along the way with the forgiveness applications too.
“The idea in the beginning was that most, if not all, of these loans would be forgiven or reimbursed by the U.S. Treasury through the (Small Business Administration), but the situation from the beginning has been pretty fluid,” Cecil said. “A lot of directives have come out over time and there have been a lot of different pieces of information, so we really don’t have a clear picture about how the reimbursement is going to work.”
At the very least, loan recipients know they will have to fill out a forgiveness application to prove they spent the money appropriately. In order to get a loan forgiven entirely, one must be able to prove that they spent 75% or more of the loan on payroll costs. The main goal of the loan program was to keep employees on payroll and prevent job loss, so most of the money had to be allocated to retaining employees, while the other 25% could be spent on expenses like rent or utilities.
But, according to Wilson, the application may be challenging for customers who don’t have the help of a financial advisor or CPA to fill it out, or for Mom and Pop shops that may have never dealt with a large loan before — or a forgiveness application, for that matter. Wilson said he estimated the application would take several hours to fill out, even if an employer had all their records on hand.
“The application is incredibly onerous, and the calculator for how you come up with how much you’re eligible to forgive, I think is going to overwhelm all but our most sophisticated customers,” Wilson said.
Linda A. Kapp, a CPA and partner at Wells & Kapp, CPAs LLC, said her agency has spent a vast amount of time helping customers apply for PPP loans, and expects to be spending even more on it now that the forgiveness applications have come out. Kapp doesn’t see the application process as daunting so much as detail-oriented.
“From my perspective, it’s not complicated. It’s just comprehensive,” Kapp said. “It’s pretty lengthy, and you’ve got to get pretty detailed with the information that’s going to have to be provided.”
Those details include that business owners will have to be able to prove they spent 75% of the loan on payroll and only allocated 25% to other expenses, so Kapp recommended keeping records of all expenses to make the process easier.
“A very simple thing (a business owner can do) is as you pay those bills that will be forgiven, go ahead and make a copy and keep that separately so when it’s time to turn all this into the bank, you’ve already got the copies, you’re not going back looking through the files and trying to find all those receipts…” she said. “Having those copies already ready and available will make that one less thing to have to worry about when it comes down to crunch time.”
Wilson recommended documentation as well, but wondered if there could be a simpler way. In order to get a loan under $2 million, businesses only had to attest that they needed the loan in order to stay in business and pay their employees. He suggested that if those businesses only had to declare they needed them in the first place, it might be simpler to just do the same for forgiveness, especially because the volume of applications could easily overwhelm the SBA’s staff.
“In order to get the loan, all you have to do is make an attestation that this information is true,” Wilson said. “So why wouldn’t you allow an attestation for forgiveness?”
Wilson and Cecil won’t know exactly how smoothly customers and banks will be able to deal with the applications until the first round is due, but both are hoping for an easy process that will forgive loans entirely for qualifying businesses and allow them to move forward now that the Texas economy is reopening.
“I hope that the process will be reasonable. But we really don’t know,” Cecil said. “The main concern I have is just the uncertainty of how it’s going to work and what the timing is.”
