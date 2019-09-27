Beautiful weather combined with the performances of a couple of hometown country music favorites brought out an overflow crowd Thursday night at the Red River Valley Fair.
Wade White and The Plain Label Band came out of retirement to team with nationally known artist Gene Watson and his Farewell Party Band in bringing more than two hours of entertainment at the fair’s main stage while hundreds strolled through exhibits, kept food vendors busy and enjoyed favorite carnival rides and games.
“This is the largest crowd ever,” fair director Rita Jane Haynes said at the entertainment venue as workers hurriedly brought out extra chairs to seat an overflow crowd in the ticketed area. “We’ve used all the chairs in our dining hall and brought more from the event center.”
Both White and Watson paid tribute to Haynes on her 75th birthday with White first
singing “Happy Birthday” and Watson later crediting the fair’s long-time success to the efforts of his high school classmate.
As he has done for more than 25 years, Watson entertained the crowd with his many top country hits, and introduced one of his recently charted number one country gospel songs, “Build My Mansion,” from his “My Gospel Roots” album.
“It’s always great to come home,” Watson said before the show. “My hometown fans have been so good to me through the years, and I enjoy coming home to visit my many friends and relatives. We are looking forward to a good show tonight, and then it’s back on the road again.”
Several times on stage, Watson thanked his fans for their support over his 55-plus years in the music business and ended his performance first by saying, “it doesn’t seem like it’s been 40 years since the release of my most requested single of my career” and then singing “Farewell Party.”
