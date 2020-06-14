The hot Texas sun was shining brightly in a near cloudless sky Friday morning as 29 Travis High School of Choice seniors took their seats on the field at Wildcats Stadium. Physically distanced by Covid-19 restrictions, they had come together once more to close one chapter of their lives and to open another.
The international Covid-19 outbreak challenged all Classes of 2020, and Travis High’s graduating class was no exception. Not even graduation itself went off without a hitch — the guest speaker, Robert Wren, a 1989 Paris High graduate who is now a nurse practitioner in Houston working on his doctorate, was unable to make it due to extenuating circumstances.
But, as they did with the end of the school year, the class forged ahead, led by Travis High Principal Stephen Long.
“First, I would like to tell our graduating class how proud I am of each of you for your hard work and dedication,” Long said before telling the story of “The Winner” by Sharon Jaynes.
“The Winner” is about a swimmer who accepts the impossible challenge of swimming the 500-yard freestyle against an unbeatable opponent. The swimmer knows he’ll have to make 20 laps in the pool. His previous best: eight. Sure enough, the other team wins, but Justin keeps swimming. Seeing what he’s accomplishing, soon everyone at the pool is cheering until Justin completes his laps.
“What can you take from the story? First, attitude is everything,” Long said. “Each one of you has faced struggles. Each of you has overcome some of those struggles. These will not be the last time you or any of us face obstacles in our lives. But there is always opportunity in the midst of crisis. Look for the best and stay positive in every situation.”
The principal’s second point was one he’s told students time and again: effort and hard work will benefit each of them over time.
Receiving his diploma was a proud moment for Aumond Jenkins. The Travis High graduate has plans to attend trade school to learn welding.
“I’m proud of him, you know. I’m really proud of him because some of my kids didn’t graduate, but my daughter did, he did, I did. Like I was telling him, you got plans for the future, you going to go back to school, you’ll never regret it. But if you don’t do it, 10 or 20 years from now ‘I should’ve done that.’ That don’t mean nothing,” said Ross Cooper, who joined Jenkins in the parking lot at Wildcats Stadium. “I know he’s going to do it because he ain’t saying it just to say it.”
Jenkins’ fellow graduate, Zachary Verhoef, was all smiles as he received high fives and handshakes.
“It was a big accomplishment,” he said of graduating, adding he plans to go into the Marines or to fire school.
And Nevaeh Reyes said graduating was an emotional experience, but she was happy. She said she’ll now work through college to become a dental assistant.
