Hadley McCraw may not be in school yet, but she is old enough to walk her heifer around the show ring.
“I like getting ribbons,” she said, showing off her blue ribbon and her reserve champion flag she received for her miniature Hereford heifer, Raven.
The 5-year-old from Bonham said she liked getting to wash and blow dry Raven before the show, so she looked her best, adding she walks her heifer every day. And, at home, she said she has twin heifers, but they weren’t ready for the ring.
“I got two more,” she said. “I got twins at my house. They’re really small and not ready to show.”
Hadley joined 176 students showing at the Chisum FFA Alumni’s second Fall Brawl Livestock Show Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. The alumni group put on the show to raise money for supporting the Chisum FFA.
From the livestock show alone, the group raised $5,165, not including what was earned through the concession stand, according to the group’s secretary, Thea Eubanks.
“It will go to scholarships and different events, like national and state FFA conventions,” she said.
Overall winners for the show include, in the brand pigs grand chamption, Delaney Hemming, with Jacey Scharkey taking reserve; market pigs grand going to Gauge Cunningham, with Chloe Gray winning reserve; Cadie Gray winning grand champion for market goats, with Mason Campbell winning reserve champion; market lambs grand champion went to Channing Larrew, while Madison Edwards took home reserve; breeding heifer grand champion went to Braylee Cowan, while Kaitlyn Garner took home reserve; commercial heifers grand champion went to Kaitlyn Garner, while Bri Johnson won reserve grand; and market steers grand champion went to Erin Catching, while Ty Williams won the reserve.
Buckles went home with grand and reserve champions, while showmanship winners took home plaques and for breed winners, they got banners.
