For more than a month, The Salvation Army Thrift Store sat closed along with nearly every other local business, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a standstill. Now, as the state begins to reopen business, the local nonprofit wants residents to know the store — their biggest source of funding — will soon be back.
The thrift store, located at 333 Grand Ave., is set to reopen Thursday with normal hours of operation, but will initially only be open three days a week, from Thursday through Saturday.
“We’re being guided by Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s directive about safety and occupancy limits, and we’re going to follow all of those guidelines from the state,” Major Francko Higdon said. “We’re going to be three days a week for now, but once everything has been up and going for a bit longer we’re going to extend it at that point.”
Without the income from the thrift store over the past few months, The Salvation Army took a major financial hit, Higdon said. He said that during the pandemic, the nonprofit lost roughly 70% of its funding.
“It definitely took a big toll on us and hurt us a lot,” he said. “That’s why we’re looking to the community for support. Everything we make from the store goes back to funding our programs.”
The Salvation Army’s programs include a bread line and soup kitchen, rent and utility bill assistance, a coat drive during the winter and more.
