A Paris man with a longtime dream of a career in law enforcement will spend at least the next 30 years in a Texas prison.
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell handed convicted child sex abuser Kyle Butler a 60-year sentence Wednesday after a jury the day before found him guilty of the sexual assault of a 9-year-old Honey Grove girl. He received 30 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 15 years each on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Because the judge stacked the sentences, he must serve each sentence consecutively, meaning if the defendant is granted parole on one count, the sentence for another count begins. He will serve at least half of each sentence before he could be released on parole.
Tidwell listened to two hours of punishment testimony during which family members described Butler as a kind, loving person who met obstacles at every turn in his pursuit of a law enforcement career.
Butler’s stepmother described him as “a fun-loving kid” who “wanted to be in law enforcement all his life.” She testified, “as an adult, he works hard, is rarely without a job; wants to do what is right; and is kind and good hearted.”
The stepmother challenged the jury’s verdict, saying “people want to believe the bad” but “I know Kyle didn’t do this.” She asked the judge to “have an open mind and an open heart.”
The state, however, brought witnesses who painted Butler as a man who sexually harassed women in the workplace, texting unwanted and explicit sexual messages to those he supervised while living with the mother of the child he assaulted.
In closing statements, Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake called on the judge to take into consideration both the aggravated assault of a child and the defendant’s lack of respect for women.
“He preys on vulnerable young women subordinate to him,” Drake said before recommending a lengthy sentence and reminding the district judge “you need to make Lamar County safe.”
Before pronouncing a sentence, Tidwell acknowledged the dreams Butler and his family may have had, but said “this court focuses on the dreams of that child — full of dreams, life and fun.”
“I respect juries, and in this particular case the jury got it right, and I will respect this jury’s verdict,” Tidwell said. “The state asks the court to protect the community, and in cases that have come before me, I believe I have been predictable.”
During an impact statement, the victim’s grandmother spoke directly to Butler, saying he and her granddaughter’s mother “took a lot of life out of her,” and “you are still denying it, and her mother won’t believe her.”
“She is so hurt,” the Honey Grove grandmother continued. “She liked you and she talked about you in good ways before — then you destroyed her. She is going to counseling … and we are going to move on with our lives.
“I forgive you as a Christian, but I won’t forget,” the grandmother concluded.
