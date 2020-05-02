Many people have experienced a loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Paris Junior College is currently working to process income changes related to the disaster.
College students with such an income loss, who plan to attend during this summer or fall, need to complete the appropriate FAFSA at www.fafsa.gov, according to school officials. Students should follow the instructions on the application.
Once complete, the student should email a Covid-19 Change of Income request to finaid@parisjc.edu, submitting the required information. This will allow Paris Junior College to make the income adjustments to reflect the current income. Those students who already have a zero estimated family income from an already processed FAFSA do not need to make any changes, as they are receiving the maximum financial aid available.
“We encourage students to act now to prevent processing delays,” Financial Aid Director Linda Slawson said.
