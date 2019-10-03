Billy Copeland said on landing that his bird dog didn’t seem to want to come down.
“Bird dogs love the wind,” Chad Parrott told him.
Both Paris residents joined the International Bird Dog Association Friday afternoon at Cox Field flying their L-19s, colloquially known as Bird Dogs, decommissioned military aircraft from the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. The association flies all over the United States to keep the history of the aircraft alive.
“We do this once a year and come to wonderful places like this,” association member Jim Mulvihill, out of Fredericksburg, said. “We had our picture taken at the Eiffel Tower and ate at 107. It’s very enjoyable, and the city has been assisting us with everything. Paris has always treated us very well.”
Next year will be the 70th anniversary of the plane, Mulvihill said.
“They started building them in 1950 by Cessna,” he said, “ and at that time, a lot of the services flew World War II aircraft. They were astonished at what this aircraft could do.”
A smaller, lighter plane, the L-19 was mainly used for scouting and to draw enemy fire, Mulvihill said. Cessna only made about 3,400 of them.
On Friday, 11 of them landed at Cox Field, all of them faithfully restored and flight ready. Interestingly enough, none of the L-19s that actually flew over Korea or Vietnam made it back to the United States, according to association member Steve Frushour, a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army artillery who flew the L-19 in Vietnam.
“Virtually zero of them came home,” he said, with most of them staying in Korea or Vietnam, and 19 of them went over to Australia.
Thanks to the world wide web, he found out the plane he originally flew wound up in Cambodia. Of the remaining L-19s in the U.S., most of them went to various national guards or civil air patrols after the military ended production of the aircraft in 1972, Frushour said. The plane he now flies originally belonged to the Louisiana National Guard and then flew with the civil air patrol.
“I have owned this one for over 22 years,” he said. “You become fond of it. You have a bond with it.”
Only 250 L-19s are registered in the United States, but Frushour estimated that probably less than 100 of them are still flying. People can tell what year the aircraft was made just by looking at the tail numbers, he said. The first number is the year it was made. For example, Copeland’s aircraft has 17291 on the tail. The 1 signifies it was produced in 1951, and which also makes it an A-model L-19, one of the earlier aircraft and much rarer. His plane is also an A-model, though some of the members on Friday’s flight were flying E-models.
The association was formed in 1986 and puts on events throughout the year to educate the public about military aircraft. The association keeps aviation interests alive, Frushour said.
“One of our problems is kids don’t look to the sky like they used to,” he said.
The group will have a “big blowout” next year in Fredericksburg for the plane’s 70th birthday, Mulvihill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.