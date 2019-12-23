The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will celebrate Sam Rayburn’s 138th birthday on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Staff will provide free event-themed tours of the Rayburn family’s Bonham home at the following times: 10 a.m., 10:45, 11:30, 12:30 p.m., 1:15 , and 2. Tours will include memorable quotes from Rayburn, known as “Rayburnisms,” and reflections of how he celebrated his birthday. In the Visitor Center, there will be birthday cake and refreshments beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the event or until supplies are depleted.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 31 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission. For information, visit www.visitsamrayburn
