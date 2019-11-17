Across the nation, natural disasters and extreme weather have become increasingly common in recent years. And with that severe weather comes higher and higher premium home insurance rates.
In 2018, natural disasters cost the United States tens of billions of dollars, according to USA Today. The three largest natural disasters in the world that year — the Camp Wildfire in California, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Florence — alone cost the country roughly $46.5 billion.
And data shows the rate of natural disasters and severe weather has been climbing, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that natural disasters are roughly twice as frequent now as they were in the 1980s.
In 2018, there were 14 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the United States, costing a total of $91 billion, NOAA reports. Over the last five years, natural disasters and weather events have cost the country in excess of $500 billion. And 2019, though not complete, is the fifth consecutive year in which 10 or more billion-dollar natural disasters have struck America.
And as these numbers go up, insurance rates — which are already higher in Northeast Texas than most places — rise as well.
“I definitely think natural disasters and whatnot are causing rates to go up,” said Sims Norment, of Norment and Landers Insurance. ““I remember when I started in the industry, and homeowners’ policy often cost $350. Now, premiums often cost over $3,000.”
People in Northeast Texas also see higher premiums than in more urban Texas cities, such as Austin or Waco, Norment said.
“We’re situated right in Tornado Alley, which those cities aren’t, and we also see hail storms and even some ice storms, which they don’t really see as often either,” he said.
Not only has the rate of disasters impacted rates, but how quickly and effectively responders are able to tend to a potential emergency also plays a role. An average single-family home located in an unincorporated part of Lamar County would pay roughly $150,000 more in premiums than a house of equal value located in Paris city limits, Norment and Landers account manager Angie Willis said.
“It all comes down to having a paid fire department in the city,” Landers said.
However, the severe weather that occurs locally is not of a significant enough scale to push the rates upward, Norment said. However, a disaster in a more concentrated location, such as Dallas, would be felt in Lamar County.
Despite the rising rate of disasters, there are steps people can take to reduce their premium costs. People can lower their premium rates by increasing their deductible, Norment said.
People can also reduce premium costs by making their roofing hail-resistant. And though it’s not necessarily related to weather events, people can also lower premiums by installing a home alarm system.
“If you get an alarm systems, many companies will give credits on homeowners’ premiums,” Norment said.
Norment added the rising rate of natural disasters is not the only factor pushing up the cost of home insurance premiums. Another major contributing factor is simply the growing size of homes, he said.
“Houses today are just larger than they used to be, and that’s a big, big part of why it costs so much more these days,” he said. “Many homes cost $20 per foot to build (when I started working) and often they cost $150 per foot the build now.”
So far in 2019, the average listing price for residential homes for sale in Lamar County has been $168,835, said Lydia Lindsey-Fitzgerald, president of the Lamar County Board of Realtors.
“The bottom line is that lots of factors play into our premiums being much higher today,” Norment said. “An increase in natural disasters is just one of the reasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.