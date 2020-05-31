BONHAM — Burglary and assault with a deadly weapon are among 56 true bills handed down by the Fannin County Grand Jury in May.
Amanda Renae McCain and Hugh Thomas McCain, both 32 of Bonham, were charged with burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred last November. Amanda has an additional theft of a firearm charge, while Hugh was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Raynisecia Tana McCuin, 26 of Fort Worth, was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information, forgery of documents and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Rodney Terrell, 54 of Honey Grove, was charged with sexual assault and tampering with a witness with a previous domestic violence conviction.
Other indictments include:
Lloyd Bailey Jr., possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Amanda Lynn Banks, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
Lacey Nicole Biddle, two counts of credit or debit card abuse.
Tara Brown, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and criminal child negligence.
David Dwayne Cleckler, felony assault of a family member involving choking or smothering and unlawful restraint.
Dedrick Montrell Darby, two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Marcus Shannon Ervin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ross Layton Ford, manufacturing and distributing between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Christina Morgan Harnett, two counts of criminal child negligence.
Keisha Michelle Houser, two counts of manufacturing and delivering between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, one count of manufacturing and distributing between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and criminal child negligence.
Jeffrey Hunter, assault of a family member involving choking or smothering.
Jay Glen Little, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Kayla Coy Manis, tampering of evidence and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Donald Aaron Medders, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Benjamin Mullican, assault of a family member involving choking or smothering.
Doresa Jean Newman, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Marc Daniel Ortega, two counts of criminal child negligence.
Alvin Deshawn Ransom, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.
James Duncan Reynolds, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jason Lee Robinson, forgery of a financial instrument and two counts of manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Victor Santino Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Larry Oneal Smith, manufacturing and delivering of controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jamell Jamon Spears, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Linda June Stephens, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Samantha Jane Stephens, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Nathan Michael Thomas, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Gregory Blake Williams, third or more offense of driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas W. Worthington, forgery of a financial instrument.
Anita Lynn Wright, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument against an elderly person.
Kristy Ann Young, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
