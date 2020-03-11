Collin County now has three confirmed coronavirus cases: a Frisco man, his wife and their three-year old child. The child is among the youngest in the United States to be tested for the virus.
Dallas county saw its first two cases of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon: a “77-year old out-of-state traveler with an extensive travel history,” according to a news release from Clay Jenkins, a Dallas County judge.
“The second person, who is in their 50s, ‘is a close contact” of the 77-year-old,’ according to The Texas Tribune. “County officials said they expected the second person’s coronavirus test to come back positive, but that ‘there is not a cause for concern.’”
The student at Texas A&M University-Texarkana has tested negative for the virus, according to university officials.
“I am happy to share with you the news that our student who was being tested for COVID-19 has received a negative test result,” said Jason Bunch, communications manager for Texas A&M -Texarkana wrote in an email.
“It’s been an anxious couple of days for everyone at the university as we dealt with such a sensitive issue.”
“We’re all aware that the national and international concern over COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and university personnel will be monitoring for any additional concerns over the coming days and weeks. We will take any steps needed to ensure the welfare of our Eagle family.”
