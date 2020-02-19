RENO — The City of Reno and Reno Fire Department have been busy outfitting a mobile command post, a portable shelter offering space and safety from the elements to those out in the field.
The trailer, obtained in 2018 by the City of Reno through a state-administered Homeland Security grant, is a designated regional response unit.
“What that allows us to do is, we’ll take it anywhere if somebody calls,” Reno Fire Captain Chad Graves said. “We saw a need here in the county for a mobile command post; nobody in our county had one.”
The unit can be set up for drills, manhunts, natural disasters or large events essentially any time a government entity needs it, Graves said.
“It gives you a base to work in that gets you out of the weather and decision-makers can get in there, if they needed to, and have a quiet place to discuss a course of action if the need arose. We can use it a multitude of ways,” Graves said.
The post was used recently at the Harley-Davidson rally, for example, where those who were overheated could sit inside, out of the sun, and hydrate.
The post is self-sufficient, meaning it’s low maintenance and no-frills. There is no bathroom and no running water; but it comes equipped with a generator and several forms of technology, which are also still works in progress.
“When it’s all said and done, it will have internet, it has (radio) communications now, a meeting room in it; a camera system, and it will have satellite television,” Graves said. “Basically so we can have real-world information, real-time information coming in, making decisions based off the best information possible.”
A 24-foot trailer might not seem like much of an outpost. But Graves sees it differently.
“Before we had it, what would happen is somebody would open the back of a police car, the back of a fire truck, and that’s what they had to work with,” he said. “This gives them a little bit better of a location to do better decision making.”
The latest installation in the unit included a 30-foot mast with surveillance equipment to monitor crowd activity at events, for example. The city and Reno Volunteer Fire Department are always looking for grants to help equip it and keep it up to date, Graves said.
The trailer has been used several times and is open to the public if anyone wants to see it and the equipment used by local first responders, he said.
“It’s not some top-secret thing,” he said, chuckling.
The trailer is just another way to be proactive instead of reactive, and it gives regional departments access to a resource that offers space, quiet and shelter, Graves said.
