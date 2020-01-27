The baseball season is still weeks away, but for the North Lamar Panthers, it’s never too early to show some team spirit. On Saturday, the baseball team hosted its fourth annual steak dinner fundraiser to help raise money for the team.
Roughly 90 people turned out for the fundraiser, which head coach Bric Steed said will provide funding for equipment, supplies, travel expenses and more.
Jason Stephens, one of the event’s organizers, said some of the funds will go to paying for a trip to Frisco, where the team can compete in a tournament and play in the Frisco RoughRiders.
“It’s because of this, because of you guys, that we’re able to do this stuff,” Steed said. “This makes such an impact on our program. Typically the baseball team has to share sweats… but we were able to get sweats for the entire varsity team.”
The amount raised wasn’t available by press time. However, Stephens said the fundraiser has grown every year, and he anticipates that growth will continue this year.
“The first year, after all the bills were paid, this event turned over about $4,800 to the baseball program, second year it was about $5,500 to the baseball program and last year it was about $6,100,” Stephens said. “It’s growing every year, and this year we hope to turn over $8,000 to $8,500 to the program, and that goes directly to the kids.”
The steaks were sponsored by community members, Stephens said.
“The food is always great,” he said. “People come here knowing they’re going to get some good food. But that’s not the only reason they come out. They do it to support the boys.”
The Panthers’ baseball season kicks off on Feb. 10 with a scrimmage against Mt. Pleasant. The team will play four scrimmage games before the regular season kicks off Feb. 24 with a game at Texas High.
“We’re extremely excited about this season,” Steed said. “Our kids are ready to go. They’ve worked hard, show up after school on their own, and I’m just lucky and blessed to be the coach here.”
