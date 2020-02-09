An elderly man died in his travel trailer parked near the parking lot of Chili’s in Paris, police discovered Friday.
Billy Joe Higgins, 88, was found deceased inside his recreational vehicle when Paris police officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 1100 block of NE Loop 286 around noon.
Officers were told by Higgins’ brother that he had not been heard from in a few days, police said. Reports on scene were that Higgins was from out of town and was visiting family here in Paris.
The cause of death appears to be natural cause, Paris Police Lt. Doug Thompson said. There was no foul play involved, officers believe at this time.
Paris Police CID investigated the scene and positively identified the man before notifying the family.
The RV was started via jumper cables and will be moved from the back corner of the parking lot.
