Fire and rescue

JUNE 11 to JUNE 12

FD Assist Police

June 11

6:09 to 6:32 p.m., 2685 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

June 11

7:34 to 7:48 a.m., Fitzhugh Avenue/E. Cherry Street.

8:33 to 8:33 a.m., 2009 Bonham St.

7:15 to 7:41 p.m., 2545 Kessler Dr.

8:37 to 8:51 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Dr.

9 to 9:11 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.

10 to 10:17 p.m., 2545 Kessler Dr.

June 12

2:28 to 3:22 a.m., 208 BTW/PHA.

Vehicle Crash With Injury

June 11

1:58 to 2:27 p.m., 3050 NE Loop 286.

8:15 to 9:15 p.m., 3665 N. Main St.

10:21 to 10:56 p.m., 1355 N. Collegiate Dr.

