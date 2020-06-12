JUNE 11 to JUNE 12
FD Assist Police
June 11
6:09 to 6:32 p.m., 2685 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
June 11
7:34 to 7:48 a.m., Fitzhugh Avenue/E. Cherry Street.
8:33 to 8:33 a.m., 2009 Bonham St.
7:15 to 7:41 p.m., 2545 Kessler Dr.
8:37 to 8:51 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Dr.
9 to 9:11 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
10 to 10:17 p.m., 2545 Kessler Dr.
June 12
2:28 to 3:22 a.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
June 11
1:58 to 2:27 p.m., 3050 NE Loop 286.
8:15 to 9:15 p.m., 3665 N. Main St.
10:21 to 10:56 p.m., 1355 N. Collegiate Dr.
