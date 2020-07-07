CLARKSVILLE — Throughout the country, calls to remove statues memorializing the Confederate States of America have taken the national spotlight. Those conversations have reached Red River County, as the Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees turned its attention to the statue of David Burnet, first president of the Republic of Texas, at its recent meeting.
At the meeting, trustee Gabby Lewis voiced her opposition to the statue, which sits on the Clarksville High School lawn. According to Lewis, many people in Clarksville don’t realize who Burnet was or that he was a slave-owner.
Lewis said the statue should be removed. However, Superintendent Kermit Ward said the issue isn’t that simple.
“The statue is actually state property,” Ward said. “It’s not the school’s, it’s not the city’s or the county’s. It’s state property, so the only way for it to be lawfully removed is to go through the state.”
Lewis said she didn’t want the monument to be destroyed, but wants it moved to a historical location such as a museum. She also proposed reaching out to the students to hear their thoughts on what should be done, if anything.
The board was unable to take any action as it was only a discussion item on the agenda. However, on Friday, Ward said he has since talked to Lewis about putting the statue back on the agenda at the next meeting.
The board of trustees is next scheduled to meet July 30 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville ISD office, 1500 W. Main St.
The statue of Burnet is not the only monument in the city to come under fire. The Confederate War Memorial in the Clarksville downtown square has also been criticized in recent weeks. That statue is also owned by the State of Texas.
