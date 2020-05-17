Paris Economic Development Corp directors will meet by video conference at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss financials and receive project updates regarding J Skinner Bakery Lionshead Specialty Wheel as well as an environment report for American SpiralWeld Pipe Co.
The public can access the meeting at zoom.us with Meeting ID: 829 2349 9412 and Password: 285045.
The board will convene into executive session following the public meeting to discuss anticipated or pending litigation with an executive director as well as to deliberate a possible financial offer to Project Rainwater Falls, J Skinner Bakery and Turner Industries.
Directors will reconvene into public session to possibly take action on items discussed in closed session.
