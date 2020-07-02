Three local teens have decided they will spend their time after high school becoming one of “the few, the proud” in service to their country.
Jonathan Ricketts, Gage Jackson and James Tran will spend the foreseeable future training, learning and being of service to the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I decided that I want to join the Marines when I realized no other branch has the same spirit,” Ricketts said of his decision to enlist. “When you talk to a Marine, they talk about their branch like it’s a lifestyle, not just a job.”
Ricketts said the Marines’ focus on greatness attracted his attention, and he decided he wanted to carry himself with the same pride, strength and integrity as the Marines he’s seen.
Jackson’s choice to join the Marine Corps was led by his desire for excellence.
“I chose the Marine Corps because I didn’t want to just be like everyone else in life. I wanted to make an actual difference in this country and in myself,” he said. “The Marine Corps is the most elite and challenging branch in the military … the “big brother” of the military. I want to be the best in what I do in life, and what better way to start than with the best branch there is?’
And for Tran, the challenge of becoming a Marine was too good to pass up.
“I decided to join the Marines because the Marines are known for being the few and the proud as well as the first people on the battlefield. They’re known for being an elite branch that’s disciplined and prepared in all ways possible to get their jobs done and finally, I decided to become a Marine in order to challenge myself and push myself past that line that people call average ... to strive to be someone better.”
Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel, Paris’s local recruiter, said the Marine Corps is always looking for the best and brightest, both physically and mentally. He said the three young men are great examples.
“Ricketts will bring his tenacity to any unit he goes to and bring the fire out of his Marines one day. Tran will bring his patience and physical fitness prowess to his Marines, they will love him for that. Jackson has one thing that is hard to teach, and that is the care for his peers. Marines learn to have instant obedience to orders, but when you bring the ‘care factor’ into the equation of leading, Marines will go to hell and back for you,” Daniel said.
