For 45 years, Rick Easterwood has served in law enforcement. Now, the Precinct 4 constable is ready to retire, and he plans to mark the end of his long career when his term in office runs out at the end of 2020.
A native of Paris, Easterwood got his start in law enforcement in 1974, working as a state trooper with the Department of Public Safety and served on the highway patrol. He held that role until 1980, when he was promoted into the Criminal Law Enforcement Division of DPS and spent the next 24 years in narcotics service.
While working in the narcotics division, work was rarely dull for Easterwood. He did undercover police work and spent a great deal of time wiretapping criminals.
“Most people think of wiretapping as two dudes in a van listening into a phone call but it’s not really like that at all,” Easterwood said. “You have to exhaust all avenues before a wiretap will be approved.”
Easterwood said one of the most rewarding parts of being an officer with DPS was the extensive training he went through.
“I got trained on anything you can imagine,” he said. “I got bomb training. I got training on how to jump out of a helicopter; I never used that one in particular, but it was definitely enriching and I’m glad I took it.”
His time in DPS was also special because he was able to spend much of the time working very closely with his brother, Dan.
“I spent 16 years working undercover, doing a lot of really covert stuff, and for 12 of those 16 years, my partner was my brother,” Easterwood said. “That almost never happens. We had to get that arrangement approved all the way from the governor’s office, I think.”
In all, Easterwood worked for DPS for 30 years before briefly retiring from law enforcement. He remained retired for a few years before he got an itch to return to law enforcement, he said.
In 2007, Easterwood decided to come out of retirement and run for the constable seat, which he won and has held since.
As constable, Easterwood said he most enjoys working through the principles of community policing.
“I’m out and about,” he said. “I like to be a part of the community and be seen, so that I know everyone and everyone knows me.”
The reason for being involved in the community is twofold, Easterwood said. For one thing, it makes him more approachable if people have issues they need addressed, and it also helps him become more aware if something is awry.
Many times, Easterwood said, he was able to use his investigative skills to solve small-town cases. One such case that sticks out in his mind was a time that a resident complained that a camera they’d set outside for hunting had been destroyed. Easterwood reviewed the footage on the camera, and though there wasn’t an image of who destroyed the camera, one of the last images captured on the camera was of a dog with a crooked tail.
Easterwood set about combing the community for dogs that matched the description. He eventually came across a dog that matched the description and followed it home. He knocked on the door and asked if there was anyone who likes to spend time outdoors with the dog. As it turns out, a teenager matched that description, and he quickly fessed up to damaging the camera.
“Stuff like that might not be important in the grand scheme of things, but it’s the kind of issue that people out here care about,” he said.
Easterwood had been weighing the possibility of retiring for awhile, he said, but only recently settled on it.
“For a while it depended on what day you asked me,” he said with a laugh. “If you asked me one day I might say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do it,’ and then the next day I would’ve said, ‘No, I don’t think I want to.’”
Ultimately, though, he decided it was time to retire. In retirement, he said he hopes to do more travelling with his wife.
For the next constable, Easterwood has a simple piece of advice: Be involved in the community.
“It’s really the most important part of the job,” he said. “Be involved in the community. Be humble and don’t take yourself too seriously. A lot of times, officers take themselves too seriously, but if they relax and treat those people as good as those people will let them, it goes a long way.”
