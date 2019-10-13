The Cooper City Council is expected to review curfew hours. The council changed the times and ages at the last regular meeting, taking the recommendation of sheriff’s office.
Sgt. Elmo Robinson said that due to his position in law enforcement, the ordinance needed to be updated and take into consideration the average age of a graduating student is 18. Elmo also said the time should be changed from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. to midnight to 6 a.m. It was the consensus of the council to allow the changes.
