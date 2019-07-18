Almost 200 people attended a late afternoon reception for members of the Texas Historical Commission board of directors and its staff Wednesday in the lobby of Peoples National Bank, 35 S. Plaza.
The 15-member board is in town for committee meetings today beginning at 9 a.m. and a general session at 9 a.m. Friday above City Council chambers on the second floor of city hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. All meetings are open to the public.
While commission meetings are normally in Austin, directors often take to the road to visit communities where historic sites the commission oversees are located. The group visited both Sam Bell Maxey House and the Lamar County Courthouse as well as several downtown businesses before the reception.
“The turnout is really great,” communication director Chris Florence said of the reception. “It validates the work we do in Austin to see a community with so much enthusiasm about what is being done on a local level to preserve its unique history. It shows the fabric of this community is strong because of all the work local people are doing.”
Because tourism is a huge part of the Texas economy, Florence said Paris will reap the benefits because of its unique downtown and its many beautiful historic buildings, a certain drawing card.
“Historic preservation is about a community’s future, and it’s evident the people of Paris realize its importance,” Florence said.
Wednesday’s reception was hosted by both the Lamar County Historical Commission and Paris Historic Preservation Commission and catered by On Top Of It Catering, 13 1st St. SE.
