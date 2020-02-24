The stands roared, the basketball soared and the mounts brayed.
The Chisum High Incentive Program raised over $4,000 for scholarships and education opportunities for the district’s seniors with a cross-county donkey basketball game Saturday night at the high school gym.
Chisum High hasn’t hosted a donkey basketball event in over 10 years, CHIP President Angela Williams said.
“We wanted to bring something different,” she said. “From the smiles and laughter, we found joy in providing a family fun event for the community while raising funds for our seniors. We are blessed beyond measure. God is good.”
In a twist on donkey basketball, Williams said they invited a team from Prairiland High School to come play in a mini-tournament. Prairiland has for the past few years hosted its own donkey basketball as a fundraiser for the Prairiland High School Beta Club. The Patriots “graciously accepted,” she said.
“We are working to build a bridge with them,” Williams said. “Prairiland has supported Chisum this year by participating in our fundraisers, and Chisum is doing the same for them. We are better working together.”
For example, she said they have attended chili suppers and support each other on social media.
“It’s a friendly competition, a sort of cross-county showdown,” Williams said. “We hope that we build on this tradition of in-district rivals.”
The game had more than 500 people crowded into the gym, and with players and support staff, over 550 attended the event. The winning team was Rafter P Construction. The riders included Chisum students, Chisum ISD board members, parents and the Prairiland team.
Rider Ally Moffit said it was fun, but the stereotype of a stubborn donkey was well-earned.
“It makes you more tired than you think,” she said. “They are difficult to mount, and you can’t just pull them.”
The donkey Bailee Dawes rode took no instruction.
“All he wanted to do was run, but he wouldn’t go where I wanted him to,” she said.
The CHIPS Foundation Inc. is established for the purpose of providing financial assistance to students for the continuation of their education. The foundation will secure funds for this purpose through individual donations, fund raisers, private and corporate contributions, and endowments.
“CHIPS foundation board did not set a monetary goal for this fundraiser,” Williams said. “Each dollar we collect adds to our budget for another senior scholarship.
“The Chisum graduating class of 2020 has really stepped up this season and worked hard to raise funds. We would not be successful without the tremendous support of our administration, faculty, students, parents and family members, volunteers, alumni, private, and business donors.”
