During an executive session Thursday afternoon, held via audio/visual program Zoom, the Paris Junior College board of regents agreed to sell the recreation center.
Contracts will now be prepared to complete the sale, according to Margaret Ruff, director of public relations, and the accepted bid amount has not been released to the public.
“According to Dr. Anglin, PJC is selling the Recreation Center because it is no longer needed,” Ruff said. “She needs to get the contract prepared and signed before releasing details on the transaction.”
The regents also approved the extension of faculty contracts for the 2020-21 academic year following executive session: the employment of Systems and Database Administrator Tyler Alcox, effective March 16; and the resignations of Talent Search Advisor Tiffany Spangler effective March 27, and Computer Information Instructor Larry Lambert, Economics Instructor Mike McCoy, and Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker, all effective Aug. 31.
