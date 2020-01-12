All of the ingredients were there for something big Friday — strong, warm surface winds, a deeply moistened, unstable atmosphere and a cold front creating a 1,700-mile long line of storms. So what happened to the large hail? The tornadoes? The strong winds?
They happened just as predicted. It just wasn’t here. Well, mostly.
The Red River Valley lucked out early on as a cap of warm air kept a lid on any isolated storms that the national Storm Prediction Center said would have had more than enough fuel for a strong tornado or two. Forecast models predicted a much faster cap erosion, a timing that was thrown off by the slowing of the approaching cold front. That also proved a blessing to the area because it shifted the area of storm activity to the west, where numerous tornado warnings were issued in counties in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
That doesn’t mean it was a silent night here, either. As the line of storms rolled this way, producing gusty winds and heavy downpours, Cooper, Deport, Pattonville, Detroit and southeastern Choctaw County all fell under tornado warnings.
Emergency response officials responded to reports of four damaged structures in Cooper shortly after the 6:30 p.m. cancellation of Delta County’s tornado warning. Two homes were damaged, including one with a roof that was torn off and the siding blown off another, Cooper Assistant Fire Chief Tanner Crutcher said. There was also damage to a convenience store and missing signage, reports stated. No injuries or deaths were reported.
Although wind speeds at Paris’s airport weather station were unavailable by press time, the station reported 2.51 inches of rain Friday. The bulk of that fell between 5 and 10 p.m., causing some city streets to quickly flood, though the water receded just as quickly when the downpours let up, and Saturday morning it started snowing in Paris. Precipitation measurements weren’t available by press time.
Elsewhere, tornadoes destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma, officials said. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police said one person died when a car flipped into Five Mile Creek west of downtown Dallas about 7 p.m.
In Louisiana, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator told KTBS-TV that a man was killed when a tree fell on his Oil City home. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway.
The sheriff’s office also said the roof of Benton Middle School was damaged and “that water damage from the sprinkler system has flooded many rooms.”
Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri, about 35 miles northwest of Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a tornado stripped the shingles from the roof of a home near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, about 60 miles southeast of Tulsa. No injuries were reported there either.
What the National Weather Service described as “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” roared through parts of Logan County, Arkansas, about 45 miles east of Fort Smith on Friday night. At least three homes were destroyed, said Logan County Emergency Management Coordinator Tobi Miller, but no injuries were reported. Downed trees and power lines were widespread, she said.
Miller said the tornado skirted her home in Subiaco, Arkansas. She said she heard but couldn’t see the rain-wrapped twister in the dark.
Strong winds like those forecast are a key concern in an area at greatest risk: A zone that includes parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, the Storm Prediction Center warned. Weather service meteorologists in northern Louisiana said that such a dire forecast for the area is only issued two to four times each year, on average.
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said boats, helicopters, medical and rescue teams had been placed on standby in case they are needed.
“I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm’s path and all of Texas’ first responders in their prayers as they deal with the effects of this storm,” Abbott said in a statement.
Terry Wallace and Jeff Martin of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.