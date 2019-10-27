“You are never alone.” Those were the words on the back of Shirley Harris’ T-shirt. And those words rang true Saturday at the fundraiser cornhole tournament to help her in her fight against cancer.
More than 60 people entered the competition to help Harris as she battles stage 4 lymphoma.
“It’s amazing, seeing all these people come out and help us,” daughter C.C. Harris said. “Especially since we don’t even know most of them. They just saw that there was someone who was in need, and they responded.”
Shirley Harris said she knew people who traveled from Sulphur Springs, Dallas and even from outside Texas to support her.
“I’m honestly speechless,” she said. “It means so much to me.”
Shirley Harris was diagnosed with cancer roughly four months ago, and since then, the fight has been challenging, she said. She’s currently undergoing chemotherapy, and has two additional procedures scheduled to begin next month. The funds raised at the tournament will go a long way in helping her pay for them, she said.
“It’ll be such a big help,” she said. “I have insurance, but this will still help a lot.”
Though the fight can be hard at times, Shirley Harris said her family gives her support and helps her stay positive.
“I look at them, and they give me the strength I need,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.