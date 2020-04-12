Superintendents charged with leading their districts through the coronavirus outbreak praised the Texas Education Agency for support during troubled times.
“I think TEA is doing the best they can under the circumstances,” Prairiland Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. “I do appreciate the communication we have received from them.”
North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart commended Texas Education Commissioner for his leadership.
“Commissioner (Mike) Morath informed Texas superintendents early on to be prepared for long-term closures,” Stewart said. “He has done an amazing job keeping us up to date on all Covid-19 information, and we are grateful that TEA continues to provide guidance to help aid districts with decision making.”
Administrators expressed appreciation for their staff as schools provide distance learning in creative and inspiring ways in order to meet TEA requirements.
“I would like to commend our principals, teachers and other staff members for their dedication to the kids,” Detroit Superintendent Kathie Thompson said. “Many have volunteered to assist and do whatever is needed to help kids continue the learning process.”
Districts are aligning grading systems to meet state requirements and to provide meaningful learning experiences to keep students abreast academically.
Some districts, namely North Lamar and Detroit, have switched grading from number of letter grades to pass, fail or incomplete, while Prairiland is maintaining its number grade system and Paris and Clarksville will decide on plans later this month.
Most administrators are relieved that students will not face STARR testing during this emotionally challenged season.
“I have seen a stark transition of the TEA during the Covid-19 pandemic with the federal government ending all accountability testing requirements,” Paris Superintendent Paul Jones said. “The TEA, in my opinion, has become focused on helping children as opposed to focusing on the enforcement of a testing system.
“The TEA is working around the clock to provide resources to schools, parents and students,” he continued. “I can only imagine how much better the education of children could be if the federal government and TEA both took this new approach of focusing on students’ needs and spent less time, money and resources focused on testing.”
However, Clarksville Superintendent Kermit Ward expressed disappointment.
“We really thought our kids were ready to make a big leap this year because we have implemented many well-intended programs and really hired well this year,” Ward said. “We went from a 67 last year to a 79, and we were primed to jump into the B range at least.”
Ward expressed concern going forward.
“My biggest concern is if we do not return to school this year at all, which is shaping up to the reality that we are staring at right now, our students are looking at being out of school over 20 weeks,” he said. “I think we all can categorize this as monumental and even historical. Rest assured, the missed instructional opportunities of our students are not going to be corrected in one year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.