Just over a year since 36-year-old Ronald Glen Anderson, of Paris, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated child sexual assault and received probation, he faces two new child sex charges.
He is indicted for two first degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which allegedly took place in July and August 2015.
The Lamar County Grand Jury included Anderson in June true bills handed down late last week along with 11 other indictments.
On March 15, 2019, Anderson pleaded guilty to the felony charges before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell. He received 10 years deferred probation, which means with successful probation completion the charges would not become a part of his criminal record.
“The allegations in the new indictments were committed around the time the first victim was molested,” Lamar County District Attorney Jill Drake said. “Therefore, his probation cannot be violated due to this new arrest. I have two separate victims in this new case, and the police are still investigating.
“If Mr. Anderson wants a trial on the new cases, he will be entitled to it,” Drake said.
Other June indictments include the following:
Robert Earl Dangerfield, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense as a habitual offender.
Dustin Martin DeLarosa, one count aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts evading detention with a vehicle.
Cindy Haley, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age..
Rodney Lee Loyd, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Taylor McIlwain, violation of protective order, twice within 12 months.
Tommy Ray Nichols, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Jimmy Don Petrea Jr., three counts credit/debit card abuse as a habitual offender.
Michael Wade Singleton, assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction.
Marcus Dwayne Smith, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Justin DeVante Ware, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeat offender.
Mark Leslie Webb, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
