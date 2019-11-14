Chisum New Logo

Chisum Middle School Builder’s Club is hosting a canned food drive Thursday through Dec. 7, with all donations to benefit local Paris families. 

Tickets will be given for each donated item, with one winning prize ticket to be selected each week. Donations will be accepted at each homeroom class. The homeroom that donates the most items will win an ice cream sundae party. 

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

